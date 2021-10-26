(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Some Leopard tanks were brought to the Western border with Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

"You see what happens and what they want from us. Yesterday, they planted Leopard tanks at our border," Lukashenko told staffers of a district hospital, as quoted by the Belta news agency.