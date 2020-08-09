UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Says Outcome Of Sunday's Vote Unlikely To Be Recognized Globally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is running for a sixth term, said on Sunday he did not expect the result of the presidential vote to be recognized internationally.

"Do not expect them to curtsy in front of us and say, 'Well done, Belarus.

' politics is a struggle," Lukashenko told reporters in Minsk after he was asked whether he expected the vote to receive an international recognition.

He said he had the nation's best interests at heart, adding "I want the country to enjoy peace and quiet."

Belarusians went to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president. Lukashenko has been in power since the early 1990s and is challenged by four other candidates. Polling stations close at 8 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT) and vote counting will start soon after that.

