Macron Expresses Condolences Over Death of Actor Gaspard Ulliel

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed condolences over the death of actor Gaspard Ulliel.

On Wednesday, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing sources, that Ulliel, 37, had been injured while skiing at the Rosieres ski resort in southeastern France. Radio station France Bleu reported that Ulliel had been hospitalized in serious condition with a serious head injury. According to the radio station, the cause of the incident was a collision with another skier. Later, the actor succumbed to the injuries.

"The president of the (French) Republic with a deep sorrow learned about the death of Gaspard Ulliel, who died so young, only 37 years old, as a result of the serious ski incident," the Elysee Palace said on late Wednesday.

The president and his wife also expressed condolences to the family of Ulliel as well as to all fans of the actor.

Ulliel is known for his roles in such movies as Hannibal Rising, The Long Engagement, Saint Laurent, It's Only the End of the World. In 2005 and 2017, he won the French national film award Cesar.