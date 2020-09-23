UrduPoint.com
Macron Says In UNGA Speech World Cannot Be Left To Rivalry Between China, US

Wed 23rd September 2020

Macron Says in UNGA Speech World Cannot Be Left to Rivalry Between China, US

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said in his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the world cannot be left to witness the competition between the two great powers - the United States and China - and called for cooperation among nations.

"We need to count on the strength of goodwill because today's world cannot be left to the rivalry between China and the United States, regardless of the weight in the world that these two great powers share," Macron said.

The relations between the United States and China have significantly deteriorated, especially after US President Donald Trump administration accused Beijing of engaging in unfair trade practices and not being transparent about the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Macron noted the global community must rely on cooperation, especially facing the unprecedented global crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"While the only solution can come from our cooperation, the international organizations that we so very much need, the World Health Assembly, all have been accused of the complacency of being used by others," Macron added.

The United States pulled out of the World Health Organization earlier this year after claiming the body helped China conceal information about the origins of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The WHO said its January 30 emergency declaration gave the United States sufficient time to prepare while China said it had been transparent about the virus's origins.

