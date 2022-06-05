Madrid Ready to Supply Anti-Aircraft Missiles, 40 Leopard A4 Heavy Tanks to Kiev - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) Spain is preparing a delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine, including anti-aircraft missiles and about 40 Leopard A4 tanks, and is also planning to train Ukrainian troops, El Pais newspaper reported on Sunday, citing government sources.

Madrid wants to train Ukrainian military to use the Leopard A4 tanks, with the first stage of training being in Latvia, which already hosts about six Leopard 2E tanks and 500 Spanish soldiers, the report said. The second phase is set to take place in Spain.

The Spanish defense ministry is now completing its deliveries of Shorad Aspide short-range anti-aircraft missiles to Kiev and intends to restore and supply about 40 heavy tanks to Ukraine, according to the report.

El Pais noted that, with this step, Spain is ready to carry out a "quantum leap," since the country did not deliver heavy weaponry to Ukraine, previously providing light weapons, munitions and personal protective equipment.

In April, Madrid sent 200 tonnes of munition, military hardware and transport vehicles to Ukraine. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said then the country was not considering a transfer of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been supplying Kiev with weapons and military equipment.