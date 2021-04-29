Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Hits Chile - National Seismological Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Chile, the country's seismological service said.

The tremors were recorded at 02:17 a.m. GMT in the Biobio region in central Chile at a depth of 148.7 kilometers (92 miles).

The Argentine Seismic Prevention Institute said the tremors were felt in the province of Neuquen, which borders Chile.