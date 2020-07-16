Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Off Central Panamanian Coast - US Geological Survey

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) A 5.8 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the coast of central Panama, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was recorded at 21:39 GMT on Wednesday, with the epicenter located 70 kilometers (over 43 miles) southwest of the Rio Grande area, at a depth of 5.

7 kilometers.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

Panama lies in a seismologically active region known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffer from earthquakes.