Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Guatemala - National Institute for Seismology

A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake has hit Guatemala, the National Institute for Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake has hit Guatemala, the National Institute for Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology said on Wednesday.

The tremor was recorded at 01:12 local time (07:12 GMT).

The epicenter was located 54 kilometers (33.5 miles) from the city of Mazatenango and 84 kilometers from the city of Escuintla at a depth of 36 kilometers, the agency said in a statement posted on Twitter.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.