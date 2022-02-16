Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Strikes Guatemala - National Institute For Seismology
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 01:24 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake has hit Guatemala, the National Institute for Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology said on Wednesday.
The tremor was recorded at 01:12 local time (07:12 GMT).
The epicenter was located 54 kilometers (33.5 miles) from the city of Mazatenango and 84 kilometers from the city of Escuintla at a depth of 36 kilometers, the agency said in a statement posted on Twitter.
There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.