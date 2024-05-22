Death Penalty Sought Again In Notorious Japan Murder Saga: Media
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Japanese prosecutors on Wednesday sought the death penalty in the retrial of a man reputed to have been the world's longest-serving death row prisoner until his release in 2014, local media reported.
Former boxer Iwao Hakamada, now 88, spent nearly five decades on death row after being convicted in 1968 of robbing and murdering his boss, the man's wife and their two teenage children.
But in 2014, he was freed and a retrial was ordered after a court said investigators could have planted evidence.
At the retrial Wednesday in Shizuoka, south of Tokyo, the prosecution argued that Hakamada's guilt could be proven "beyond reasonable doubt", the Asahi Shimbun daily said.
His defence lawyers are seeking an acquittal for Hakamada, whose case has become a famous saga in Japan.
Japan is the only major industrialised democracy other than the United States to retain capital punishment, and the practice has broad public support.
Hakamada's supporters say his decades of detention, mostly in solitary confinement with the ever-present threat of execution, took a heavy toll on his mental health.
In a 2018 interview with AFP, Hakamada said he felt he was "fighting a bout every day".
He had initially denied the charges, but then confessed -- following what he later described as a brutal police interrogation that included beatings.
His attempts to retract his confession were in vain and his original verdict was confirmed by the Supreme Court in 1980.
But Hakamada continued to maintain his innocence. His sister Hideko, now 91, has tirelessly pleaded with the public to review the case.
After a prolonged battle, a district court in Shizuoka granted a retrial in 2014 and issued a stay for Hakamada's incarceration and the death penalty.
Tokyo's High Court overturned the lower court ruling four years later.
But the legal back-and-forth wasn't over: in 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that the Tokyo High Court must reconsider its decision, and last year the High Court ordered a retrial.
Hakamada's plight has attracted deep public sympathy, with even national lawmakers forming a special group to offer their support.
During the retrial, Hideko took the central role in defence of her sickly brother.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities
Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile
Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator
China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech
DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis
UN health agency chief calls for end to recent Israeli siege of Gaza Hospital
More Stories From World
-
The impossible job: Beating Rafael Nadal at the French Open19 minutes ago
-
Nepali reaches summit of Everest for record 30th time29 minutes ago
-
Schools, cars burn in New Caledonia ahead of Macron visit59 minutes ago
-
Embryo activist: baby's lawsuit takes on S. Korea climate inaction1 hour ago
-
Vietnam votes in public security minister as president1 hour ago
-
Nepali reaches summit of Everest for record 30th time1 hour ago
-
Bearing witness: the citizens lining up to watch Trump trial1 hour ago
-
Trump campaign deletes 'reich' video as Biden assails rival2 hours ago
-
UN honours Pakistani peacekeepers for 'outstanding' work in saving Bentiu, South Sudan, from floods2 hours ago
-
US returns 133 stolen artifacts to Pakistan; Consul General Aamer Atozai expresses 'gratitude'2 hours ago
-
Half of mangrove ecosystems at risk: conservationists2 hours ago
-
Relieved travellers land in Singapore after deadly turbulence2 hours ago