Malaysia Inks Deal With Pfizer to Get 12.8Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Malaysia has signed an agreement with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer to acquire 12.8 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Friday.

According to the prime minister, the deal was inked on Tuesday and will allow immunization of up to 6.4 million citizens.

"Through this arrangement, Pfizer has agreed to deliver one million doses in the first quarter of next year, followed by 1.7 million doses in the second quarter, 5.8 million in the third quarter and 4.

3 million doses in the fourth quarter," Muhyiddin said as quoted by the New Straits Times newspaper.

He also noted that the country's health ministry has signed an agreement with the international vaccine procurement mechanism Covax Facility to get enough vaccines to immunize 10 percent of the population.

Earlier in the month, Pfizer announced that the vaccine it was developing with BioNTech had been tested to be 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19, according to an preliminary analysis from the phase 3 clinical study.