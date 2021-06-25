UrduPoint.com
Malaysia's inflation, as measured by consumer price index (CPI), rose 4.4 percent year on year in May, official data showed Friday

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Malaysia's inflation, as measured by consumer price index (CPI), rose 4.4 percent year on year in May, official data showed Friday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the increase in the overall CPI was due to the lower base effect last year.

According to DOSM, the index of transport rose 26 percent; housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 3.2 percent; furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance increased by 2.1 percent; food and non-alcoholic beverages climbed 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the CPI for the period of January to May increased 2.1 percent as compared to the same period last year.

On a monthly basis, CPI remained unchanged as compared to April.

Core index rose 0.8 percent in May as compared to the same month of the previous year.

