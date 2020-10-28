Maldives Welcomes Opening of First-Ever US Embassy as 'Historic Step' - Foreign Minister

The opening of the US Embassy in the Maldives is a significant step in the relations of the two countries, Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The opening of the US Embassy in the Maldives is a significant step in the relations of the two countries, Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid said on Wednesday.

During a visit to the island nation as part of his five-day Asia trip, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced earlier in the day that the US would open an embassy in the Maldives for the first time.

"The announcement of the opening of the first-ever US Embassy in Maldives, today, is a significant milestone in our longstanding relationship. I thank US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the US Government for this historic step. The US - Maldives partnership surely has brighter days ahead," Shahid said via Twitter.

The United States has enjoyed diplomatic relations and friendly ties with the Maldives since 1966 via its embassy in Sri Lanka. Pompeo's visit is the highest-level visit by a US official to the island nation since 1992.