Man Arrested, Charged By Polish Internal Security Agency On Suspicion Of Spying For Russia

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:18 PM

Poland's Internal Security Agency arrested and charged a man identified as Petr S. on suspicion of spying for Russia, media reported, citing a representative of Poland's security services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Poland's Internal Security Agency arrested and charged a man identified as Petr S. on suspicion of spying for Russia, media reported, citing a representative of Poland's security services.

"The Internal Security Agency has arrested and charged a man [on suspicion of spying], following which a search was conducted, which served as cause to charge the man on two other counts illegal possession of arms and ammunition and forged documents," the press secretary of the minister-coordinator of the country's special services said, as cited by the Radio Poland broadcaster.

According to the broadcaster, the man has been sentenced to three months jail time.

The agency did not present any evidence of the man's alleged spying activities for Russia.

