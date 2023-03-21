Members of Ethiopian, Eritrean Military,Forces in Tigray, Amhara Commit War Crimes-Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that representatives of the Ethiopian and Eritrean military forces, along with rebels in Tigray and Amhara regions are responsible for war crimes during the conflict in the region.

"After careful review of the law and the facts, I have determined that members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), Eritrean Defense Forces (EDF), Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces, and Amhara forces committed war crimes during the conflict in northern Ethiopia," Blinken said in a statement.

Members of the ENDF, EDF, and Amhara forces also committed crimes against humanity, including murder, rape and other forms of sexual violence, and persecution, he added.

Blinken called for recognition of the atrocities committed by all parties, saying this is an essential step to achieving a sustainable peace. He also called for those most responsible for the atrocities to be held accountable.

"We urge all parties to follow through on their commitments to one another and implement a credible, inclusive, and comprehensive transitional justice process. We additionally call on the Government of Eritrea to ensure comprehensive justice and accountability for those responsible for abuses in Ethiopia," Blinken said.

Ethiopia had been experiencing a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region.

In June 2021, the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle ” Tigray's administrative regional center ” after fighting the government and the latter declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the TPLF soon launched a new offensive and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region.

A new ceasefire deal was reached in March when the Ethiopian authorities announced the introduction of an indefinite truce for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray. In June, the Ethiopian government announced the establishment of a committee for negotiations with the TPLF. On November 2, the Ethiopian government and local Tigray region forces announced a deal to permanently cease hostilities, setting up a prospective end to a conflict that has left tens of thousands dead and millions more displaced.