Merkel Says Sanctions Against Belarus To Be Targeted

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:33 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) France and Germany condemn the actions of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko against civil society, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, adding that sanctions against Minsk will be targeted.

"They [sanctions] are correct and necessary.

The situation is depressing, and this will not change after the meeting between President Lukashenko and [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin in Sochi. I believe that the Normandy format is not connected with what is happening in Belarus. We strongly condemn what Lukashenko is doing with his own civil society and the opposition, it does not in any way meet our standards and ideas," the chancellor said after the Franco-German Ministerial Council meeting, adding that sanctions against Belarus will be "very targeted."

