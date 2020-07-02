UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel Says US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Elude Understanding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 01:20 AM

Merkel Says US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Elude Understanding

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that proposed US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia were law-defying and would be dealt with.

"We think that extraterritorial sanctions, like the ones imposed by the US, do not match our understanding of what is legal. This concerns the currently debated second tier. We must admit this is complicating the construction. We believe that completing this project would be the right thing to do and we will act accordingly," she said in parliament.

The bipartisan proposal to expand sanctions to companies involved in the undersea pipeline's construction come on top of December penalties targeting pipe-laying vessels. The head of the state Ukrainian energy giant Naftogaz traveled to the US in March to lobby for more sanctions in a bid to safeguard Russian gas transit fees.

Merkel said her government had made sure that Ukraine would get its share of Russian money by mediating a five-year deal between the two neighbors that will see Russian natural gas continue to flow through Ukraine.

"We are dealing primarily with an economic project that naturally also has political implications. That is why the Federal government worked so hard to negotiate a gas transit deal with Ukraine for the coming years to secure Russian gas transit and related transit fees," she said.

The US has claimed that it aims to reduce the European Union's energy dependence on Russia by denying Moscow capabilities to boost gas exports and reroute transit around Ukraine. But Germany argued last month that new US sanctions would interfere with European sovereignty and energy security.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament German European Union Germany Nord Angela Merkel Money March December Gas From Government Share Top

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Supports UAE’s candidacy for non-pe ..

37 minutes ago

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police warns of cybercriminals and scammers

2 hours ago

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.