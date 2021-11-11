Migrant Attempts to Enter Poland From Belarus Tantamount to Aggression - Latvian Minister

UrduPoint.com

Thu 11th November 2021 | 11:23 AM

The influx of migrants on the Belarusian-Polish border and their attempts to break into Poland represent an act of aggression rather than a cry for help, Latvian Interior Minister Marija Golubeva said

"This is an attempt to commit an act of aggression when someone tries to cross a border, despite the resistance of the border guard. This is a completely different situation than when people are waiting for help at the border," Golubeva told reporters on Wednesday.

Latvia will not "feed the migrants" in case the "Polish scenario" occurs on its border with Belarus, she added.

Over 2,000 migrants have set up camps near the Belarusian border with Poland since Monday. Tensions are brewing as Polish security forces prevent them from crossing over.

Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania have been reporting a surging number of illegal border crossing attempts from Belarus, accusing Minsk of using migrants as a "hybrid weapon" against the EU in response to sanctions against the country.

For its part, Minsk maintains that it is unable to contain the influx of migrants to neighboring nations due to Western sanctions.

