Militants in Syria Plan Staged Chemical Attack in Idlib Province - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Militants in Syria are planning to stage a chemical attack on the Kabana locality in the Idlib province, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Monday.

He added that the reconciliation center received information that militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (banned in Russia) are preparing a provocation in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

"The terrorists are planning to conduct a staged chemical attack in a specially built camp in the village of Kabana, the Idlib province, involving the residents of the province as victims and the injured people in order to accuse the Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians," Karpov said during a briefing.