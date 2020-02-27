Milwaukee Mayor Confirms Multiple Fatalities After Shooting at Brewery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett confirmed to reporters that there are multiple fatalities in a shooting that occurred at the local Molson Coors brewery.

"There are multiple people who have died, I believe including the shooter," Barrett said of the shooting in the US city of Milwaukee in the state of Wisconsin.

The mayor added that more information will be available in the next several hours.