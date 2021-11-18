UrduPoint.com

Minsk Detects Increased NATO Aviation Activity Across Border - Belarusian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 05:32 PM

The increase in the intensity of NATO aviation flights near the Belarus' border, indicates a further escalation of the situation, the country's Ministry of Defense said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The increase in the intensity of NATO aviation flights near the Belarus' border, indicates a further escalation of the situation, the country's Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

"Our radio and radar reconnaissance means registered constant increase in the intensity of flights of reconnaissance and combat aviation of NATO member states along the state border of Belarus, including in the airspace of Ukraine," the ministry said in its telegram channel.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the total number of flights has almost doubled in recent years. At the same time, the number US Air Force aircraft flights increased by 1.5 times.

"These facts confirm the buildup of military activity near our borders and testify to the further escalation of the situation around Belarus," the ministry added.

