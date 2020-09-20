Minsk to Allocate $330Mln From EFSD Loan to Pay Off Debt to Gazprom - Russian Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Sunday that Minsk will allocate about $330 million from a loan obtained from the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) to pay off its debt to Russian energy giant Gazprom.

Earlier in September, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Belarus had agreed to pay off its debt for the Russian gas over the course of September and that the sides were currently in the debt reconciliation process.

"The debt to Gazprom is slightly less than $330 million, and the amount of the loan from the EFSD that we are discussing is $500 million. [This means] a full payment to our gas company," Siluanov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.