UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk To Allocate $330Mln From EFSD Loan To Pay Off Debt To Gazprom - Russian Minister

Sumaira FH 33 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 04:50 PM

Minsk to Allocate $330Mln From EFSD Loan to Pay Off Debt to Gazprom - Russian Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Sunday that Minsk will allocate about $330 million from a loan obtained from the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) to pay off its debt to Russian energy giant Gazprom.

Earlier in September, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Belarus had agreed to pay off its debt for the Russian gas over the course of September and that the sides were currently in the debt reconciliation process.

"The debt to Gazprom is slightly less than $330 million, and the amount of the loan from the EFSD that we are discussing is $500 million. [This means] a full payment to our gas company," Siluanov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Loan Russia Company Minsk Belarus September Gas Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

23 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

1 hour ago

ADNOC partners with Mubadala, ENEC to drive In-Cou ..

2 hours ago

Serbia-Kosovo deal will pave way for single visa t ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia reports 3,989 new COVID-19 cases, 105 de ..

2 hours ago

AREA 2071 hosts Founder Institute’s global start ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.