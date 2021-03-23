Minsk Warns Washington Against Attempts to Put Pressure

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Washington that attempts to put pressure on Minsk would be counterproductive and also warned the US against any interference in the Belarusian law enforcement and judicial systems, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told Washington that attempts to put pressure on Minsk would be counterproductive and also warned the US against any interference in the Belarusian law enforcement and judicial systems, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Makei held a phone conversation with Derek Chollet, the counselor of the US secretary of state.

"In connection with some concerns expressed by Chollet, Makei called on the US side to assess the situation in Belarus constructively and pointed to the counterproductiveness of attempts to put pressure on the sovereign state. In this context, the minister noted that a number of statement of the US side resembled 'carbon copes'," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Belarusian ministry, Makei also warned Chollet against attempts to "influence the work of Belarus' law enforcement or judicial systems."