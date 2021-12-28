UrduPoint.com

Moldovan President Says Will Not Take Part In Informal CIS Summit Initiated By Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 01:50 AM

Moldovan President Says Will Not Take Part in Informal CIS Summit Initiated by Moscow

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Monday that she would not attend the informal summit of the leaders of post-Soviet countries scheduled for December 28 in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, as she has not received an official invitation.

Last week, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a traditional informal meeting of the heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

"I will not go to the CIS summit. I have already said that I analyze participation in those meetings regarding their agendas and issues discussed, how significant for Moldova they are, and we are especially interested in economic aspects, as we want to tackle issues in this field.

I have not received an official invitation, and have not seen the agenda either," Sandu told the Moldovan Pro tv broadcaster.

Sandu added that Moldova uses a free trade regime with many CIS countries, except for Russia. Troubles in trade with Russia emerged in 2014, when Chisinau and Moscow signed a trade agreement, according to Sandu. In relations with Russia, a bilateral dialogue is vital, which Moldova maintains at different levels, the president concluded.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Chisinau Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Moldova December TV Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

2 hours ago
 Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people ..

DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people: WHO

1 hour ago
 Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Ko ..

Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Kosovo Up by 50% - Serbian Offic ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

3 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign ..

Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign MoSC for strengthening Sino-Ar ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.