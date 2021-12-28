Moldovan President Says Will Not Take Part in Informal CIS Summit Initiated by Moscow

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Monday that she would not attend the informal summit of the leaders of post-Soviet countries scheduled for December 28 in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, as she has not received an official invitation.

Last week, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a traditional informal meeting of the heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

"I will not go to the CIS summit. I have already said that I analyze participation in those meetings regarding their agendas and issues discussed, how significant for Moldova they are, and we are especially interested in economic aspects, as we want to tackle issues in this field.

I have not received an official invitation, and have not seen the agenda either," Sandu told the Moldovan Pro tv broadcaster.

Sandu added that Moldova uses a free trade regime with many CIS countries, except for Russia. Troubles in trade with Russia emerged in 2014, when Chisinau and Moscow signed a trade agreement, according to Sandu. In relations with Russia, a bilateral dialogue is vital, which Moldova maintains at different levels, the president concluded.