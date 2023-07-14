Open Menu

Moldovan Prime Minister Announces Resignation Of Several Ministers After Airport Shooting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 01:40 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said announced on Friday the resignation of Interior Minister Ana Revenco, Infrastructure Minister Lilia Dabija, as well as Minister of education and Research Anatolie Topala amid the scandal connected to the shooting at Chisinau airport.

The shooting incident took place on June 30 after the Tajik national was denied entry to Moldova. As the 43-year-old was being escorted to the airport's zone for deportations, he grabbed a pistol from one of the officers and fatally shot a border guard and an airport security officer, as well as injured one passenger.

Later, the shooter died in hospital.

"Three ministers have submitted their resignations ” Interior Minister Ana Revenco, Infrastructure Minister Lilia Dabija, and Minister of Education and Research Anatolie Topala," Recean told a briefing.

The Prime Minister said that he will present to Moldovan President Maia Sandu on July 17 a list of candidates for the vacant ministerial posts.

