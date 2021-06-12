Russia is the sincerest friend and the most reliable strategic partner of Moldova, Igor Dodon, the country's former president and co-chairman of the electoral bloc Communists and Socialists, said on Saturday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Russia is the sincerest friend and the most reliable strategic partner of Moldova, Igor Dodon, the country's former president and co-chairman of the electoral bloc Communists and Socialists, said on Saturday, congratulating Russia on Independence Day.

"Today the Russian Federation celebrates the national holiday - Russia Day. It is difficult to overestimate Russia's importance for our country. The Russian Federation is our sincerest friend and the most reliable strategic partner," Dodon said on his Facebook.

According to him, the countries are interconnected by "centuries of common history, joint fighting against foreign invaders, common religion and the Church, numerous economic, social, humanitarian ties.

"

Dodon expressed his gratitude to Russia for its humanitarian help by supplying its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19. He also mentioned that due to Russian peacekeepers in Moldova the country has been living in peace for almost 30 years.

Russia Day is one of the country's youngest and most important holidays. It is celebrated since 1992 to commemorate the events of June 12, 1990, when the First Congress of People's Deputies of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialistic Republic, a part of the Soviet Union then, adopted the Declaration of RSFSR State Sovereignty.