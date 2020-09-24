UrduPoint.com
Moon Says N'Korea's Shooting Of South Korean Official 'Shocking - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 02:10 PM

Moon Says N'Korea's Shooting of South Korean Official 'Shocking - Reports

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that North Korea's killing of a South Korean official was "shocking" and could not be tolerated, the Yonhap News Agency reported

According to Seoul's military, the South Korean fisheries officials was shot dead by the neighboring country's armed forces.

According to Seoul's military, the South Korean fisheries officials was shot dead by the neighboring country's armed forces.

A fishing patrol boat reported him as missing earlier this week.

The president reportedly urged Pyongyang to take measures in response to the incident.

More Stories From World

