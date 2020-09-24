(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that North Korea's killing of a South Korean official was "shocking" and could not be tolerated, the Yonhap news Agency reported.

According to Seoul's military, the South Korean fisheries officials was shot dead by the neighboring country's armed forces.

A fishing patrol boat reported him as missing earlier this week.

The president reportedly urged Pyongyang to take measures in response to the incident.