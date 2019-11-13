BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Bolivia's former President Evo Morales has denounced the transfer of presidential power in the country to Second Vice Speaker of Bolivia's Senate Jeanine Anez, who declared herself interim president on Tuesday without the necessary approval from lawmakers.

"The most artful and disastrous blow in history has been dealt. A coupist right-wing senator calls herself president of the senate and then interim president of Bolivia without a legislative quorum, surrounded by a group of accomplices and led by the armed forces and the police that repress the people," Morales wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Anez declared herself interim president at a special parliament meeting called to officially accept the resignation of Morales. However, lawmakers from the Movement for Socialism (MAS), Morales's populist left-wing party, which has a majority presence in Bolivia's Legislative Assembly, did not show up for the Tuesday session.

Thus the quorum necessary for the approval of the power transfer was not reached.

Nonetheless, Bolivia's constitutional tribunal confirmed the lawfulness of the power transfer, saying that no legislative act or congressional approval was necessary in this case.

"I denounce to the international community that the act of self-proclamation of a senator as president violates the CPE [constitution] of Bolivia and internal rules of the Legislative Assembly. It is consumed on the blood of brothers killed by police and military forces used for the coup," Morales stressed in his Twitter statement.