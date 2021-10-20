More than 80 Yemen rebels killed near Marib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A coalition said Wednesday it killed more than 82 Huthi rebels in air strikes on two districts near Yemen's strategic city of Marib, during a second week of intense fighting.

"Operations targeted 11 military vehicles and killed more than 82 terrorist elements" in the past 24 hours in the districts of Al-Jawba and Al-Kassara, the coalition fighting in Yemen said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.