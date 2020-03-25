UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Announces Deaths Of Two Patients With Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 10:36 PM

Moscow announces deaths of two patients with coronavirus

Russia on Wednesday said two elderly patients had died in Moscow after testing positive for coronavirus

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Russia on Wednesday said two elderly patients had died in Moscow after testing positive for coronavirus.

"Two elderly patients died in Moscow, who had tested positive for coronavirus," the Moscow city health department said in a statement, adding that they were suffering from pneumonia and complications.

Russia has not confirmed any deaths directly due to coronavirus and it was not immediately clear whether these deaths would be counted in its tally.

Last week Moscow health authorities announced the death of a woman who had tested positive but later said that an autopsy showed she had died of a blood clot, not the virus.

On Tuesday, the Moscow city health department said an elderly woman who had died at the city's infectious diseases hospital had in fact tested negative and the cause of death was advanced cancer.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday gave an address to the nation in which he underlined the seriousness of the epidemic, a day after visiting the Moscow hospital where cases are being treated.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Vladimir Putin Women Cancer From Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Centers for Disease Control Reports 54,453 Coronav ..

3 minutes ago

French Prime Minister Says Fight Against COVID-10 ..

3 minutes ago

Canada to Roll Out $1,400 Benefit for Workers Affe ..

3 minutes ago

Feeling much better but self-isolating: Saeed Ghan ..

3 minutes ago

Leader of Upper House urges people to adopt precau ..

7 minutes ago

Parliamentary leaders' committee to oversight coro ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.