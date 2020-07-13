UrduPoint.com
Moscow Believes Ceasefire May Be First Step Toward Political Settlement Of Libya Crisis

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Moscow Believes Ceasefire May Be First Step Toward Political Settlement of Libya Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Russia believes that a ceasefire could become the first step toward political settlement of the ongoing Libya crisis, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday.

"We favor political settlement in Libya, and this is based on support for the effort of the United Nations representatives. We see a ceasefire, which could create conditions for contact between all the sides, as the first step," Vershinin told reporters.

