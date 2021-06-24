UrduPoint.com
Moscow Calls On West To Make Kiev Stop Attacks On Russians, Other Minorities - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 01:36 PM

Moscow Calls on West to Make Kiev Stop Attacks on Russians, Other Minorities - Lavrov

Moscow calls on the West to force Kiev to stop the attacks on Russians and other minorities, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Moscow calls on the West to force Kiev to stop the attacks on Russians and other minorities, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"I would like to once again call on the Western countries patronizing the authorities in Kiev to influence their wards and force them to fulfill their obligations to stop aggressive attacks on Russians and other minorities," Lavrov said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

More Stories From World

