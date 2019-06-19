UrduPoint.com
Moscow Regrets Zelenskyy's Remarks On Unreadiness For Direct Talks With Donbas - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:45 PM

Moscow Regrets Zelenskyy's Remarks on Unreadiness for Direct Talks With Donbas - Lavrov

Moscow regrets in connection with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remarks about his unwillingness to engage in a direct dialogue with the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Moscow regrets in connection with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remarks about his unwillingness to engage in a direct dialogue with the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

After his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said that he was not ready for a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk and only agreed to hold talks within the Normandy format as well as discuss ceasefire.

"Certainly, it is disappointing that President Zelenskyy, answering a shouted question from a journalist on whether he will launch a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk, said: 'No, I will not.

' In this regard, we really want to understand what specifically was discussed and agreed upon in Berlin and Paris," Lavrov said.

"We expect that our French and German counterparts, as co-partners in the Normandy format, will tell us how they were pursuing the line on the need for full implementation of the Minsk agreements during the talks with President Zelenskyy in their capitals," he added.

