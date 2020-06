MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Moscow reports 2,060 more patients who recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total to over 82,000, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova told reporters on Monday.

"In the last 24 hours, 2,060 more people recovered. The total number of the recovered has increased to 82,239," Rakova said.