Moscow Zoo To Celebrate Birthdays Of 2 Giant Pandas In Late July - Director

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:20 PM

Two giant pandas Ru Yi and Ding Ding feel good at the Moscow Zoo and the facility will celebrate their first birthdays in Moscow in late July, zoo Director Svetlana Akulova told reporters on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Two giant pandas Ru Yi and Ding Ding feel good at the Moscow Zoo and the facility will celebrate their first birthdays in Moscow in late July, zoo Director Svetlana Akulova told reporters on Thursday.

Female giant panda Ding Ding, born in 2017, and male giant panda Ru Yi, born in 2016, were given by China last year to Russia for joint studies.

According to the director, the giant pandas are very curious and are adapting to their new environment.

The giant pandas are said to wake up twice a night to eat.

Akulova noted that bamboo constituted 99 percent of the giant pandas' diet. Along with bamboo, the animals also eat apples, carrots and special cereal pancakes.

Their health condition is monitored by veterinarians, who taught them to stand on a weighing scale and hold out pawns to give blood for tests.

Akulova added that the Chinese experts had to make annual visits to monitor health conditions of the giant pandas, talk to zookeepers and zoologists as well as improve their work, if needed.

