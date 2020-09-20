(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 13 over the past day to 5,057, the Russian capital's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Saturday.

"Another 13 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

On Friday, the single-day increase to the death toll was 11.