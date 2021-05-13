Myanmar to Free Japanese Journalist Indicted for Alleged False Reports - TV

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) A Japanese reporter who has been in custody in Myanmar since mid-April over alleged dissemination of disinformation discrediting the country's military will be freed, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

Journalist Yuki Kitazumi, 45, was detained in mid-April while covering anti-government rallies in Myanmar.

The charges against him will be dropped given "cordial relations between Myanmar and Japan," the outlet said, citing the southeast Asian nation's state media.

If convicted, the reporter could face up to three years in jail.

The Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency on February 1, which triggered waves of nationwide civil unrest against the military rule. In response, the military cracked down on protests, including with the use of lethal force.

Incidents of Myanmar law enforcement officers targeting and detaining media representatives have recently been a subject of concern to the international community.