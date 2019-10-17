UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N. Ireland's DUP Says Cannot Back Draft Brexit Deal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 07:28 PM

N. Ireland's DUP says cannot back draft Brexit deal

Northern Ireland's DUP said Thursday it was "unable to support" Prime Minister Boris Johnson's draft Brexit agreement, which must still be approved by the UK parliament

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Northern Ireland's DUP said Thursday it was "unable to support" Prime Minister Boris Johnson's draft Brexit agreement, which must still be approved by the UK parliament.

"The Democratic Unionist Party will be unable to support these proposals in parliament," the DUP, which has propped up Johnson's minority government, said in a statement, adding the deal "drives a coach and horses through the professed sanctity of the Belfast Agreement" -- the Good Friday peace accords that ended three decades of bloodshed in Northern Ireland.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Minority Parliament Belfast Ireland United Kingdom Brexit Government Agreement Coach

Recent Stories

Russian official appreciates UAE’s support for C ..

31 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi presents UAE’s efforts to empowe ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan participates in conference on BRI, Euro-A ..

3 minutes ago

First Neanderthal activity found on Greek island: ..

3 minutes ago

China Protests US' New Requirements for Chinese Di ..

3 minutes ago

Secretary Special Education Punjab directs departm ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.