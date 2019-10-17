Northern Ireland's DUP said Thursday it was "unable to support" Prime Minister Boris Johnson's draft Brexit agreement, which must still be approved by the UK parliament

"The Democratic Unionist Party will be unable to support these proposals in parliament," the DUP, which has propped up Johnson's minority government, said in a statement, adding the deal "drives a coach and horses through the professed sanctity of the Belfast Agreement" -- the Good Friday peace accords that ended three decades of bloodshed in Northern Ireland.