UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naftogaz Wants Trilateral Talks On Gazprom's Gas Transit Proposal - Executive Director

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 03:40 AM

Naftogaz Wants Trilateral Talks on Gazprom's Gas Transit Proposal - Executive Director

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Ukraine's Naftogaz plans to discuss the gas transit contract proposal of Russian energy giant Gazprom in trilateral format, with the participation of Russia and the European Commission, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko says.

"We hope that work in the trilateral format [Ukraine, Russia, European Commission] will continue. The latest proposal from Gazprom will also be discussed transparently in the trilateral format," Vitrenko said during the "Freedom of Speech" show on the Ukrainian ICTV tv channel.

On Monday, Gazprom sent Naftogaz an official proposal to extend the transit contract or enter into a new one for one year. Vitrenko said later in the day that Naftogaz had received Gazprom's proposal and would study it carefully before responding.

Gazprom said on Monday that both the extension of the active contract with Naftogaz and the signing of a new one were only possible if both sides withdrew all claims filed with the international arbitrage and ceased all court proceedings; if the Anti-Monopoly Committee of Ukraine abolished its decision on slapping Gazprom with a fine over alleged economical competition breach; and if Naftogaz called off its request for the European Commission to launch a probe against Gazprom.

The current 10-year agreement between Gazprom and Naftogaz expires at the end of 2019, and the European Commission is brokering talks aimed at putting in place a new contract to take effect from the start of 2020.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Fine Gas 2019 2020 TV All From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Al Tayer chairs fourth meeting of Ministry of Poss ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank closes landmark $750 million Su ..

2 hours ago

UAEJJF, Special Olympics UAE sign MoU to aid devel ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Board restr ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed

3 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles death of Sultan b ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.