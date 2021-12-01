NATO Chief Exceeds Authority Stating Nuclear Weapons May End Up in E. Europe - Ulyanov

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg exceeded his authority by making a statement about the possibility of moving nuclear weapons to Eastern Europe if Germany refuses to keep hosting them, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told reporters on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg exceeded his authority by making a statement about the possibility of moving nuclear weapons to Eastern Europe if Germany refuses to keep hosting them, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told reporters on Wednesday.

Last month, Stoltenberg said NATO would need to consider relocating nuclear weapons in other countries east of Germany if the new government changes the policy on nuclear sharing.

"I have a feeling that the NATO Secretary General has significantly exceeded his powers," Ulyanov said. "In addition, within the framework of the alliance, there is not everything in order with discipline if the chief administrative person allows himself to speak on serious political issues contrary to the official position of the alliance.

Ulyanov recalled the existence of the Russia-NATO fundamental act about which he noted that "NATO colleagues look back less and less."

"Nevertheless, it explicitly provides a ban on the deployment of significant military forces and nuclear weapons on the territory of new NATO members. The alliance has not officially renounced these obligations. And when the chief bureaucrat begins to speak on this topic, it makes a strange impression, since it goes far beyond his competence," Ulyanov said.