NATO Eyes Enhancing Presence In Eastern Flank, Deploying Additional Battlegroups - Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) NATO eyes enhancing presence in eastern flank, including deployment of additional battlegroups, the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Monday.

"We are considering to further enhance our presence in the eastern part of the alliance, this could include the deployment of additional NATO battlegroups," he said.