NATO Secretary General Says Alliance Not Party To Conflict In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

NATO Secretary General Says Alliance Not Party to Conflict in Ukraine

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that the alliance was not a party to the conflict in Ukraine, but would continue to provide the necessary assistance to Kiev.

"NATO is not part of the conflict, but we provide support to Ukraine so it can uphold its right to self defense," he said.

According to Stoltenberg, NATO remains a defensive alliance.

