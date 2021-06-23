NATO Strengthens Presence at Russian Borders, Rejects Dialogue - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russia is concerned about the build-up of NATO's military infrastructure near its borders, as well as the fact that the alliance is reluctant to constructively consider proposals to de-escalate tensions, but it still expects common sense to prevail, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Of course, we are concerned about the ongoing build-up of NATO's military potential and infrastructure near the Russian borders, as well as the fact that the alliance refuses to constructively consider our proposals to de-escalate tensions and reduce the risk of unpredictable incidents. We expect that common sense and the desire to develop constructive relations with us will eventually prevail," Putin told participants of the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.