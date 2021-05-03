(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) NATO countries will discuss Russia's alleged increase of military presence in the Arctic region during the alliance's summit in June, spokesperson Oana Lungescu has said in an interview with the media group Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, published on Monday.

According to the NATO official, Moscow has been more active in boosting its military capabilities in the region than at any period after the Cold War.

"Former Soviet bases are being reopened and new ones are under construction," Lungescu said in an interview, adding that Russia has significantly modernized its fleet, including submarines, and is deploying new weapons systems, such as the underwater nuclear-capable drone Poseidon and a new icebreaker fleet.

The NATO summit will take place in Brussels on June 14. The alliance is expected to tackle Russia's activities, terrorism, new technology, the impact of climate change, and the rise of China.

In April, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow's activity in the region does not violate international law and poses no threat to anyone, blaming the United States for the tensions in the Arctic. Meanwhile, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has called presence in the region a necessary element of the country's military build-up.