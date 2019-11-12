UrduPoint.com
Nazarbayev Says Korean Denuclearization Possible Through Security Guarantees To Pyongyang

Tue 12th November 2019 | 12:04 PM

The task of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula can be accomplished by providing the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) with security guarantees from all members of the UN Security Council, the former president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, said on Tuesday

"The only solution to the problem [around North Korea's nuclear program] I see is the development of effective guarantees for North Korea's security by all members of the UN Security Council. This would encourage the DPRK to quickly conclude relevant agreements to suspend its nuclear program," he said at the Astana Club discussion platform.

Another important step for Nazarbayev is the formation of a set of confidence-building measures between Pyongyang and Seoul that would stabilize the situation on the Korean peninsula.

"I propose to use the CICA [Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia] platform for a detailed discussion of these issues," the first president of Kazakhstan added.

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is an interstate forum created on the initiative of Kazakhstan in 1992. Its activities are aimed at creating conditions for dialogue and the implementation of measures to ensure security in Asia. CICA is made up of 27 member states, with a number of non-regional countries and organizations taking part in the forum as observers.

North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and ongoing trials of intercontinental ballistic missiles has been a factor in the increased destabilization of East Asia and poses a security threat to the Pacific region as a whole.

Negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington, including at the top level, have failed to yield results.

