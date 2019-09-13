UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 12:59 PM

Nearly 1,500 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours -Russian Military

Almost 1,500 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Almost 1,500 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

"Over the past day, a total of 1,494 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign states: 486 people (including 146 women and 248 children) have arrived from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,008 people (including 302 women and 514 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

The Syrian civil war, ongoing since 2011, has brought about a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. As the government forces have now regained control over most of the country's territories, they strive to create favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees. Moscow assists Damascus in this process, including through providing humanitarian aid and being a guarantor of ceasefire.

