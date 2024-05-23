Nepali Smashes Women's Record For Fastest Ascent Of Everest
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Nepali climber Phunjo Lama on Thursday reached Everest's summit in 14 hours and 31 minutes, smashing the record for the world's fastest ascent of the mountain by a woman.
Climbers usually take days to reach the top of the 8,849-metre (29,000-foot) mountain, spending nights on its different camps to rest and acclimatise.
But Lama, who is in her thirties, shaved more than 11 hours off the previous best that had stood since 2021. It means she has reclaimed her own record.
"She started (from the base camp) at 15:52 on May 22, summited 6:23 am May 23," Khim Lal Gautam, chief of the tourism's department field office at the base camp, told AFP.
Earlier this month, when Lama was still at Everest's base camp, she said in a post on Facebook that she was "100 percent sure" she would reach the top of "the Mother Goddess".
In 2018, Lama clinched the record for the fastest ascent by a woman by climbing Everest in 39 hours and six minutes.
That record was broken in 2021 by Ada Tsang Yin-hung from Hong Kong, who conquered the mountain in 25 hours and 50 minutes.
Nepali climber Lhakpa Gelu Sherpa holds the record for the record for the fastest-ever ascent of Everest, reaching the summit in 10 hours and 56 minutes in 2003.
Recent Stories
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy
More Stories From World
-
Top UN court says to rule Friday on S.Africa Gaza ceasefire bid2 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, US.working to promote mutually beneficial ties: Masood Khan19 seconds ago
-
At mercy of cartels, thousands of Mexicans seek refuge in US10 minutes ago
-
IMF warns France to cut debt, sees higher deficit10 minutes ago
-
Two aircraft bump wings at Tokyo's Haneda Airport40 minutes ago
-
Finland's wizards making food out of thin air40 minutes ago
-
Singapore's inflation holds steady in April40 minutes ago
-
General Presidency for Affairs of Two Holy Mosques raises Kaaba’s Kiswa to maintain its cleanlines ..50 minutes ago
-
Pilgrims City in Abu Ajram Center receives first group of Pilgrims50 minutes ago
-
AMRO forecasts rosier growth for Cambodia in 202450 minutes ago
-
France's Macron urges calm in riot-hit New Caledonia1 hour ago
-
At least 5 dead in stage collapse at Mexico campaign rally1 hour ago