Netanyahu, Gantz Deadlocked With Nearly All Votes Counted: Israel Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 12:28 PM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger Benny Gantz were deadlocked with nearly all votes from the country's general election counted on Wednesday, Israeli media reported.

Various Israeli media reported that Netanyahu's right-wing Likud and Gantz's Blue and White had 32 seats each of parliament's 120 with more than 90 percent of the vote counted.

The reports were citing sources with the elections committee, as that level of results had not been officially posted yet.

