New US NDAA Requires Plans to Reduce Reliance on Russian Energy - Document

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The new National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023, agreed upon by the House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Tuesday, requires the US Department of Defense to establish and implement plans to reduce reliance on Russian energy, according to the released document.

"It is the sense of Congress that ” (1) reliance on Russian energy poses a critical challenge for national security activities in the area of responsibility of the United States European Command; and (2) in order to reduce the vulnerability of United States military facilities to disruptions caused by reliance on Russian energy, the Department of Defense should establish and implement plans to reduce reliance on Russian energy for all main operating bases in the area of responsibility of the United States European Command," the text of the document read.