New York Attorney General Slams Failure to Charge Officer in Chokehold Death of Black Man

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The US Justice Department decision to not charge a New York City white police officer for the chokehold death of African American Eric Garner reflects a broken American criminal justice system, state of New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, US Attorney Richard Donoghue said there was insufficient evidence for Federal authorities to charge officer Daniel Pantaleo and that the Garner case had been closed.

"Today's inaction reflects a DOJ [Justice Department] that has turned its back on its fundamental mission - to seek and serve justice," James said in a statement.

"In memory of Eric Garner and all others who have lost their lives unjustly, we will continue to fight for reforms to a criminal justice system that remains broken."

The case was raised to the Justice Department after a grand jury in 2014 ruled not to indict Pantaleo despite video evidence depicting the struggle.

James added that "the entire world saw the same devastating video five years ago, and our eyes did not lie."