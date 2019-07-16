UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Attorney General Slams Failure To Charge Officer In Chokehold Death Of Black Man

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

New York Attorney General Slams Failure to Charge Officer in Chokehold Death of Black Man

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The US Justice Department decision to not charge a New York City white police officer for the chokehold death of African American Eric Garner reflects a broken American criminal justice system, state of New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, US Attorney Richard Donoghue said there was insufficient evidence for Federal authorities to charge officer Daniel Pantaleo and that the Garner case had been closed.

"Today's inaction reflects a DOJ [Justice Department] that has turned its back on its fundamental mission - to seek and serve justice," James said in a statement.

"In memory of Eric Garner and all others who have lost their lives unjustly, we will continue to fight for reforms to a criminal justice system that remains broken."

The case was raised to the Justice Department after a grand jury in 2014 ruled not to indict Pantaleo despite video evidence depicting the struggle.

James added that "the entire world saw the same devastating video five years ago, and our eyes did not lie."

Related Topics

World Police Same New York Criminals All

Recent Stories

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

31 minutes ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

31 minutes ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

46 minutes ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

46 minutes ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police help 52 Omani pilgrims involved i ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.