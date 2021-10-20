UrduPoint.com

New York Orders Police Officers, Firefighters To Get Vaccinated

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 08:37 PM

New York City on Wednesday ordered all public workers, including police officers, to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or risk losing their jobs, the latest innoculation mandate in the United States that is likely to prove contentious

The order will apply to 160,000 city employees -- also affecting firefighters, prison guards and sanitation workers -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

The mandate will come into force from November 1, apart from corrections officers who will have another month to get vaccinated due to a staffing crisis at Rikers Island prison.

"Unvaccinated employees will be placed on unpaid leave until they show proof of vaccination to their supervisor," the mayor's office said in a statement.

