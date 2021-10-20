New York Orders Police Officers, Firefighters To Get Vaccinated
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 08:37 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :New York City on Wednesday ordered all public workers, including police officers, to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or risk losing their jobs, the latest innoculation mandate in the United States that is likely to prove contentious.
The order will apply to 160,000 city employees -- also affecting firefighters, prison guards and sanitation workers -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.
The mandate will come into force from November 1, apart from corrections officers who will have another month to get vaccinated due to a staffing crisis at Rikers Island prison.
"Unvaccinated employees will be placed on unpaid leave until they show proof of vaccination to their supervisor," the mayor's office said in a statement.